SentinelOne (NYSE:S) vs. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Critical Comparison

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and SentinelOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.57 billion 9.48 $845.70 million $7.58 29.17 SentinelOne $821.46 million 7.35 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -13.77

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 32.75% 32.88% 16.43% SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 0 16 11 1 2.46 SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $232.44, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. In addition, the company offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business. Further, it provides cloud network security, cloud native application protection, security and posture management, cloud identity and entitlement, cloud workload protection, cloud detection and response, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Additionally, the company offers technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

