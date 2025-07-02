Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Invests $2.88 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day moving average of $265.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.