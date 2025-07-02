Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHX opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.