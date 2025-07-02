Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%
SCHX opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.