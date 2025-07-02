Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 287.52 ($3.95), with a volume of 10936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.95).

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Schroder Oriental Income from GBX 310 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($4.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.65. The company has a market cap of £670.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 2.95 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Oriental Income had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 88.88%.

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

