Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.5% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 281,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

