Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 6181226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $89.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $123.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

