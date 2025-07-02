Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 960 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 69,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

