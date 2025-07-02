RoundAngle Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $620.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $588.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $622.12. The company has a market capitalization of $615.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

