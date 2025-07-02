Rossby Financial LCC Purchases 2,889 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 142,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

