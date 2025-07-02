Rossby Financial LCC Buys 5,200 Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 984,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 122,627 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

