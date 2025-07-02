Rome Resources (LON:RMR) Releases Earnings Results

Rome Resources (LON:RMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rome Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. Rome Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Get Rome Resources alerts:

About Rome Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rome Resources Plc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the Bisie North Tin project covering an area of 38.43km2 located in the Walikale Territory of the North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rome Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rome Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.