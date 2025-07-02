Rome Resources (LON:RMR) Releases Earnings Results

Rome Resources (LON:RMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Rome Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RMR opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. Rome Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
About Rome Resources
