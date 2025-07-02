Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 3843726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,196,634.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,370,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,265.40. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 186.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 908,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

