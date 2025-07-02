Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 790.80 ($10.87) and last traded at GBX 787.60 ($10.82), with a volume of 3263732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787 ($10.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Stock Performance

About Rightmove

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 701. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.