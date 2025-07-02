Reviewing VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Profitability

This table compares VS MEDIA and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A PodcastOne -11.40% -36.83% -25.09%

Risk & Volatility

VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $8.25 million 1.01 -$7.29 million N/A N/A PodcastOne $43.30 million 1.45 -$14.73 million ($0.24) -10.54

This table compares VS MEDIA and PodcastOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VS MEDIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PodcastOne.

Summary

VS MEDIA beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

