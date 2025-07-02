Reviewing Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) and Its Peers

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Surf Air Mobility to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility’s rivals have a beta of 8.80, meaning that their average stock price is 780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million -$74.91 million -0.90 Surf Air Mobility Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.26

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Surf Air Mobility’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00% Surf Air Mobility Competitors -16,555.38% 20.02% 2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Surf Air Mobility and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surf Air Mobility Competitors 771 2101 3150 198 2.45

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.38%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 35.48%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility rivals beat Surf Air Mobility on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

