Reviewing GameSquare (GAME) and The Competition

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GameSquare to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GameSquare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameSquare -48.85% -162.44% -48.45% GameSquare Competitors -66.67% -45.87% -5.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GameSquare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GameSquare $96.20 million -$48.75 million -0.56 GameSquare Competitors $2.53 billion $24.51 million 15.32

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GameSquare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GameSquare. GameSquare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

64.3% of GameSquare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of GameSquare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GameSquare has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameSquare’s rivals have a beta of 2.41, suggesting that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GameSquare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameSquare 0 0 3 1 3.25 GameSquare Competitors 398 2343 5097 132 2.62

GameSquare currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 330.36%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 17.32%. Given GameSquare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GameSquare is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GameSquare rivals beat GameSquare on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GameSquare Company Profile

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

