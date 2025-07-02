Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 27,194 shares.The stock last traded at $73.33 and had previously closed at $72.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBCAA. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.56. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,602. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.