Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

