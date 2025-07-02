Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CAT opened at $390.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

