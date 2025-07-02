Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSE RDDT opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RDDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $4,148,291.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,715,471.15. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 246,373 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,523.31. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,285 shares of company stock valued at $67,480,210. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

