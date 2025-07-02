Rajbir Gill Sells 14,173 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$263,901.26.

Rajbir Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Rajbir Gill sold 10,822 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total value of C$200,856.32.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

WDO opened at C$18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

