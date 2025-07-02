Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.85. 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

