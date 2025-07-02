Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.48, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $726.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.30 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

RDUS stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radius Recycling by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 446,891 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Recycling by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 191,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

