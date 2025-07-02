Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
