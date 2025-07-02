QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,464.24. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

