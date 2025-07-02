QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.96.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Amundi grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

