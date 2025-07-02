Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 592.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Qifu Technology worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. Analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

