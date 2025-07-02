Q4 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology Increased by Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $137.13.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,042 shares of company stock valued at $21,010,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.