PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s Why

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.71. 117,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 491,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.53 million, a P/E ratio of 154.38 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,203.82. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $484,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,580 in the last ninety days. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Holdings Co increased its stake in PubMatic by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,831,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 483.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 378,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 179,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

