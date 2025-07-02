Promising Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – June 29th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Rio Tinto are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the mining, refining or production of lithium—a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries. They include firms operating lithium mines, processing plants and battery manufacturers that incorporate lithium compounds. These stocks have attracted investor interest amid rising demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 108,278,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,698,442. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 4,136,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,095. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,619,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,957. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,691. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

