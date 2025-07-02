Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 59.6% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

