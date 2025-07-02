Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.280-5.400 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.280-1.340 EPS.
PRGS opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Progress Software has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $70.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70.
In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.
