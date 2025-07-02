Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1101 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

PSC opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $825.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

