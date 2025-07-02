Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pool were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $304.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.33 and a 200-day moving average of $322.55. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.