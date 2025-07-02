Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 54.20 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Polar Capital Stock Up 0.5%

POLR opened at GBX 480 ($6.60) on Wednesday. Polar Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 340.50 ($4.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 615 ($8.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.03. The company has a market cap of £458.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

In other news, insider Win Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.99), for a total value of £36,300 ($49,883.19). Company insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

