Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1%

MDY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.32. 54,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,950. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.59 and its 200 day moving average is $553.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

