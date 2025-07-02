Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 7,541 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,355. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

