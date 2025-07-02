Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 4,546 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $79.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 138,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

