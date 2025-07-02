Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes $13.07 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after purchasing an additional 247,386 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 227,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

