Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 640 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.96 and a one year high of $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

