Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

