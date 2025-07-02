Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,123,000 after buying an additional 536,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

