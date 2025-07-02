Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,820 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,867,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.