Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.6%

BATS:USMV traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. 2,063,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.