Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.4%

EFG traded up $14.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. 514,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,496. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

