Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE APH traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,421. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

