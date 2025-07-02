Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $16.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.05. 18,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.