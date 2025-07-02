Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

