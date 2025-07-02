Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $743.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.75.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

