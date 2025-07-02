Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

